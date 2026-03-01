TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Australian Dollar slumps to near 0.7050 amid escalating Middle East tensions

  • AUD/USD falls to near 0.7055 in Monday’s early Asian session. 
  • Traders turn to the safe-haven currency amid the Iran crisis. 
  • The conflicts in the Middle East will be closely watched. 
Australian Dollar slumps to near 0.7050 amid escalating Middle East tensions
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair tumbles to around 0.7055 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel launched a "massive" and ongoing attack against Iran's leadership and military. 

The US and Israel are engaged in major combat operations against Iran, following a massive joint military strike launched on Saturday. Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and regional US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan. This raises fears of wider conflict in the Middle East, which underpins the safe-haven currencies such as the Greenback and acts as a headwind for the pair. 

Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US-Iran tensions. However, some analysts warn that US policy turbulence under the current administration could weigh on the USD against the Aussie. 

Risk sentiment FAQs

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1800 as Middle East turmoil drives US Dollar demand

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1800 as Middle East turmoil drives US Dollar demand

The EUR/USD pair falls to near 1.1770 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar demand. The Greenback gathers strength against the Euro as the conflict across the Middle East is heightening traders' anxiety, boosting the safe-haven currencies. 

GBP/USD trims losses, retests 1.3460

GBP/USD trims losses, retests 1.3460

After briefly challenging its key 200-day SMA near 1.3440, GBP/USD now manages to regain some balance and revisit the 1.3460 zone on Friday. Cable’s pullback comes as the selling pressure on the Greenback gathers traction, reigniting some recovery in the risk-linked space.

Gold seen through the roof as US, Israel and Iran war enters day 3

Gold seen through the roof as US, Israel and Iran war enters day 3

Gold is set for a huge bullish opening gap in Asian trading on Monday, with a flight to safety rush likely to sponsor the upsurge after the US and Israel struck Iran with heavy bombings over the weekend. More geopolitical headlines surrounding the Middle East conflict and Oil price movement remain in focus. 

Iran escalation: Quick thoughts on markets

Iran escalation: Quick thoughts on markets

Markets are likely to open the week with risk-off, with declines led by airlines, cyclicals and trade-exposed names, while energy, defense and “strategic” sectors may be relatively steadier.

Oil at a critical breakpoint: Will geopolitics trigger the next major move?

Oil at a critical breakpoint: Will geopolitics trigger the next major move?

The week ahead blends two powerful forces: moderating economic momentum and increasing geopolitical tension. While US and Eurozone data suggest steady but unspectacular growth, rising friction between the US and Iran is injecting a fresh risk premium into energy markets. Macro is softening but geopolitics may dominate price action.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers