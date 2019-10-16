UK's Labor Party to support second referendum on possible new Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of United Kingdom's (UK) Labor party, is preparing to put any new Brexit deal to a second referendum, according to The Times.
The UK's House of Commons will sit on Saturday in hopes of getting a Brexit deal approved.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to get the deal approved through both houses of parliament by the October 31 deadline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June
EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours.
GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, April low question buyers amid overbought RSI
Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines but April low also challenges GBP/USD buyers as the quote seesaws near 1.2825 during early Asian.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.
EUR Hits 1 Month Highs on US Data & Brexit Optimism
Euro hit a 1-month high against the US dollar today on the back of stronger Eurozone data, weaker US data and Brexit optimism. The single currency had