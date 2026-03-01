EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1800 as Middle East turmoil drives US Dollar demand

The EUR/USD pair falls to near 1.1770 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. The Greenback gathers strength against the Euro (EUR) as the conflict across the Middle East is heightening traders' anxiety, boosting the safe-haven currencies.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed after the United States (US) and Israel launched a "massive" and ongoing attack against Iran's leadership and military, per CNBC. Aerial strikes are ongoing across the Middle East, with Iranian missiles targeting Tel Aviv and Persian Gulf countries. Israel also continues to strike Iran. Fears of a widening escalation of conflicts could provide some support to safe-haven currencies, such as the USD, in the near term.

Traders will be adopting the strategy of “haven first, ask questions later,” according to John Briggs, head of US rates strategy at Natixis. “The scale of the attacks and Iranian retaliation is larger than what the market expected,” he said.