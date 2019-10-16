BoE Carney: Negative rates have not hurt profits in Europe

Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaking in the US is crossing the wires now and comments are filtering through

Negative rates have not hurt profits in Europe.

We're pretty close to a global liquidity trap.

