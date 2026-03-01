TRENDING:
US President Trump on Iran: Military operations will continue until all objectives are achieved

US President Trump on Iran: Military operations will continue until all objectives are achieved
Dhwani Mehta

In a newly released speech in the wee hours of Asia on Monday, US President Donald Trump pledged that combat operations will continue in Iran until America’s objectives are met.

Key quotes

We have hit hundreds of targets including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems and nine ships plus naval building.

Combat operations continue.

Military operations will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.

There will likely be more US casualties.

Iranian regime armed with long range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American.

US will avenge the deaths of Americans.

US lawmakers see no plan for Iran following strikes.

Urge Revolutionary Guard, Iranian military and police to lay down arms and receive immunity or face certain death.

Call on Iranians to seize this moment take back your country.

To Iranians: America is with you.

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

