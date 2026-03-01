OPEC+ agrees modest oil output boost for April

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) said on Sunday that they will boost production of crude as US and Israeli forces launched a major attack on Iran and the country responded with retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military installations around the Gulf.

OPEC+ agreed a modest oil output boost of 206,000 barrels per day (bpd), which was more than analysts had been expecting.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is up 2.67% on the day at $67.20.