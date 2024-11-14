Forex Today: Attention is back to the real economy

The US Dollar continued its ascent, reaching fresh 2024 highs, even as the Trump-led rally showed signs of slowing and US yields dipped slightly ahead of a busy economic calendar on Friday.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 15:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a new 2024 peak north of 107.00 despite declining US yields across the curve. Retail Sales will be at the centre of the debate across the pond, seconded by the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Export and Import Prices, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, and Business Inventories.
EUR/USD broke below the 1.0500 support to hit new 2024 lows amidst the incessant move higher in the Greenback. Germany’s Wholesale Prices are due along with speeches by the ECB’s McCaul, Lane, and Cipollone.
GBP/USD broke below the 1.2700 support to reach new lows amid further gains in the Greenback. The advanced Q3 GDP Growth Rate figures takes centre stage on the UK docket, followed by Business Investment, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, the final Q2 Labour Productivity index, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.
USD/JPY climbed past the 156.00 hurdle for the first time since mid-July on the back of further gains in the US Dollar. Key data releases in Japan will include flash Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, and the Tertiary Industry Index.
Extra strength in the Greenback and the inconclusive price action in the commodity complex dragged AUD/USD to new lows near 0.6450. The RBA’s Jones will be the sole event Down Under at the end of the week.
WTI prices added to Wednesday’s marginal gains and shifted their focus to the key $70.00 mark on the back of a positive EIA’s weekly report.
Prices of Gold advanced marginally and regained the $2,570 region after bottoming out in new lows near $2,535 earlier in the day. Silver prices bounced off the sub-$30.00 zone per ounce, making a decent U-turn and eventually ending the day with marked gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
