Forex Today: A mixed US Dollar ahead of the FOMC

It is FOMC day, and it is a busy one. During the Asian session, New Zealand will release Q2 Current Account data, and Japan will report August trade data. Additionally, the Australian Westpac Leading Index will be released. The focus will be on the People's Bank of China (PBoC) interest rate decision. Later in the day, the UK will report August inflation data, and Germany will release wholesale inflation figures. During the American session, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 20:
An important event during the Asian session will be the decision of the People's Bank of China regarding interest rates. The 1-year Loan Prime Rate is expected to remain at 3.45% after last month's cut.
The key event on Wednesday will be the Federal Reserve's decisions. Market participants expect the central bank to keep the Fed Fund rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50%. The focus will be on the statement, the economic projections, and Powell's press conference.
Data released on Tuesday showed mixed numbers from the US housing sector. Housing Starts tumbled 11.3% in August, while Building Permits jumped 6.9%.
During the American session, the US Dollar Index rose amid deteriorating market sentiment and higher US Treasury yields. The DXY rebounded to 104.80, rising above 105.00.
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.0700 and pulled back, remaining within a downward channel. The final reading of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices came in at an annual rate of 5.2% in August, revised from the preliminary 5.3%. Germany will report the August Producer Price Index on Wednesday, with a decline expected in the annual rate from -6% to -12.8%.
USD/JPY posted its highest daily close since November but remains below 148.00. Japan will release August trade data on Wednesday.
USD/CHF rose again and hit intraday monthly highs but is still unable to break above 0.9000. The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) will release its Autumn 2023 Economic Forecasts report. On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank is expected to announce a 25 basis point rate hike to 2%.
GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2400 and pulled back, staying near monthly lows. The UK's August inflation report is due on Wednesday. The annual Consumer Price Index rate is expected to rise from 6.8% to 7.1%. Such a number could likely solidify the odds of a rate hike from the Bank of England, which will announce its decision on Thursday.
The Consumer Price Index in Canada rose 0.4% in August, surpassing the market consensus of 0.2%. The annual rate rebounded from 3.3% to 4%. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) peaked after the announcement but then pulled back. USD/CAD lost ground and hit monthly lows at 1.3380 but finished far from the bottom around 1.3440.
TD Securities on Canada inflation:
Today's report leaves Q3 CPI tracking well above projections from the July MPR and will add to the Bank of Canada's concerns around persistent price pressures. We will still get one more inflation report ahead of the October BoC meeting and a softer growth outlook will allow the Bank to look through some of this persistence, but today's report should help reaffirm that the mission is not yet accomplished and upcoming meetings remain live for another hike.
NZD/USD rose above the 20-day Simple Moving Average and posted a daily close above 0.5900. The current indicators are modestly biased to the upside in the short term. New Zealand's Q2 Current Account data is due on Thursday, along with Q2 GDP data.
AUD/USD tested the resistance area around 0.6470 but failed to break higher. It maintains a mostly bullish bias ahead of the Asian session. The Westpac Leading Index is due on Wednesday.
Precious metals erased gains during the American session, driven by a stronger US Dollar. Silver retreated to $23.20, while Gold dropped to $1,930.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.