Fed’s Williams: Slowing down on rate rises makes sense right now

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President, as well as Vice Fed Chair, John Williams crossed wires via Reuters late Wednesday when he unveiled support for slowing down on the rate hike trajectory. The policymaker also showed his data dependency for future Fed decisions.
The voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also unveiled his support for no rate change in June monetary policy meeting but marked surprise from the stable natural rate level.
It should be noted that the Fed Vice Chair Williams quoted remarkably “well-anchored” inflation expectations but cited that fate of inflation is up to the Fed.
Even so, Fed’s Williams marked the need for the US central bank to balance the demand and supply flow, indirectly suggesting higher rates ahead.
Key statements
I’m not content with where inflation is right now.
I see progress on inflation but price pressures still too high.
Economy still has strong demand for labor.
FX implications
Being the statements from one of the key Fed members, the markets reacted to the mostly hawkish comments by supporting the US Dollar, in hopes of higher rates from the US central bank. The same joins the upbeat FOMC Minutes to weigh on the EUR/USD, pressured at a weekly low of around 1.0850.
Also read: EUR/USD bears move closer to the edge of the abyss after FOMC minutes and ahead of a slew of key US data
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits Australia trade data around 0.6650 as China woes, hawkish Fed clues lure sellers
AUD/USD licks its wounds around mid-0.6600s amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the first daily loss in five. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the cautious mood ahead of Australian trade numbers for May, as well as recently mixed catalysts surrounding the Fed.
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0825 support confluence on 50-DMA break
EUR/USD holds lower grounds at the weekly bottom surrounding 1.0850 amid the early hours of Thursday in Asia. The Euro pair justifies the previous day’s closing beneath the 50-DMA, the first clear break in three weeks, while also keeping the bears on the table after a three-day downtrend.
Gold retreats towards $1,890 as United States employment, activity data loom
Gold price drops back towards multi-month-old horizontal support amid risk-off mood. Sour sentiment, hawkish Federal Reserve Minutes propel US Dollar and weigh on XAU/USD. United States ADP Employment Change, ISM Services PMI eyed for clear directions.
Fantom price is dependent on its investors to prevent another potential downtrend
Fantom price was on a path of recovery as the altcoin was slowly but consistently painting green on the charts. This was interrupted over the past 24 hours when the broader market cues reached the cryptocurrency, leaving FTM now reliant on its investors, who are making a comeback.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.