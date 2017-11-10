Fed’s Williams: repeats Oct 5th comments; one more rate hike seen in 2017, 3 hikes next year

Fed’s Williams: repeats Oct 5th comments; one more rate hike seen in 2017, 3 hikes next yearBy Ross J Burland
Fed’s Williams was hitting the wires, repeating his Octt 5th comments for one more rate hike seen in 2017, 3 hikes next year, ‘a little bit more in 2019’ - RTRS
Key Quotes:
- Long-run inflation expectations don't necessarily signal we’re making a mistake
- Strong economy needed to offset low inflation
- Strongly opposes replacing inflation target with a range
- Setting a range for inflation goal could allow expectations to drift to lower bound of range
- Need QE, forward guidance as future policy options
- Ruling out QE as future policy option could change infl. Expectations significantly
