Fed's Kugler: Fed goals are roughly in-balance

Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Adrianna Kugler hit the wires on Tuesday, reiterating her position that the Fed's progress on inflation is still underway, noting that the Fed isn't going to concern itself from possible policy changes under incoming President Donald Trump in the months to come.

Current Fed policy is well-positioned to deal with uncertainties.

Rate cuts so far were steps in removing policy restraint as Fed is in process of moving policy toward more neutral setting.

Continuation of disinflation, modest job market cooling show fed goals roughly in balance.

Trade policy under incoming administration, congress may affect productivity and prices; it is too soon to judge.

October PCE inflation readings consistent as of now with return to 2% goal, but also show job is not yet done.

Higher productivity growth, immigration increase have driven surprising, largely desirable economic outcomes.

The US economy in a good position, labor market solid, inflation appears on path to 2%.

Policy is not on a preset course, will make decisions meeting by meeting.

High rate of business formation could keep boosting productivity, but need to be attentive to how other policies may change that.

Job report on Friday may well bounce back given the influence of storms and strikes on the prior report.

The US may be around full employment, but need to watch how potential trade, immigration changes could change that.