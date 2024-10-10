Fed's Goolsbee: Overall trend is clearly that inflation has come down a lot

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted that inflation came in around expectations with an improvement on the housing front, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"Overall trend is clearly that inflation has come down a lot."
"Job market has cooled to a level of full employment."
"We've shifted now to a more normal, balanced-risk environment."
"We have to think about both sides of Fed mandate."
"It's been a series of close-call type meetings."
"Probably will be more close Fed meetings."
"We want to not get ahead, or behind."
"Still got a lot of data coming in, trying to figure out what's going on, nothing's ever not on the table."
"Fed minutes at moments of transition often show diversity of thought at the Fed."
"Fed has to take longer view."
"Fed projections show vast majority believes over next 12-18 months conditions continue to improve, rates gradually come down a fair amount."
"Data-dependent doesn't mean basing decisions on last month's data, need longer through line."
Market reaction
These comments failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was unchanged on the day near 102.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes slide and approaches 1.0900
EUR/USD failed to extend gains and is back under selling pressure in the American session. United States inflation and employment-related figures kept the Fed on the 25 bps rate cut path.
GBP/USD loses momentum and drops to 1.3050
The British pound seems to be running out of steam on Thursday, prompting GBP/USD to face some selling pressueer and slip back to the 1.3050 area, down modestly for the day.
Gold grinds north above $2,620
Gold price bounced sharply after nearing the $2,600 mark, now trading around the $2,620 level. The US Dollar saw a short-lived spike following the release of US data, which came opposite to the Fed needs.
Bitcoin vulnerable despite surge in stablecoin market capitalization
Bitcoin price closed below the $62,000 support on Wednesday, showing signs of weakness. CryptoQuant report shows how rising stablecoin market capitalization could be a positive sign for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.