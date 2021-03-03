EU’s Breton: Aim to increase covid vaccine production capacity to 2-3B oses per year by end-2021

The European Union (EU) aims to increase the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to two to three billion doses per year by the end-2021, the bloc’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

According to the latest Financial Times (FT) report, the European Commission President Ursula

“von der Leyen and Brussels has launched a continent-wide project to strip out supply bottlenecks and boost production, laying the foundations for an industrial mobilization aimed at battling the new variants of the virus that are wrongfooting scientists on multiple continents.”

At the same time, Brussels is banking on a significant acceleration in deliveries, with supplies expected to triple in the second quarter to at least 300m doses,” the FT reported.

