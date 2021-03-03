EUR/USD holds steady below 1.2100, awaits Eurozone/US data

- EUR/USD in a consolidative mode, eyeing for a big move above 1.21.
- The US dollar holds the lower ground amid an upbeat market mood.
- Eurozone Services PMIs eyed ahead of the key US data flow.
EUR/USD is flatlined below 1.2100, consolidating Tuesday’s sharp rebound from four-week lows of 1.1992. The bulls take a breather, gathering pace in order to recapture the 1.21 level on a sustained basis.
The main currency pair is holding at higher levels, courtesy of the bearish tone seen around the safe-haven US dollar, as the risk tone remains upbeat amid vaccine and stimulus hopes.
The greenback slipped from monthly tops on Tuesday after the risk sentiment recovered on retreating Treasury yields, which eased off the pressure on the Fed to act amid concerns about overheating of the economy.
On the euro-side of the story, the mixed Eurozone CPI data failed to deter the EUR bulls, as the dynamics around the yields and dollar remain the main market motor.
Attention now turns towards the Euro area Final Services PMIs ahead of the US ADP and ISM Services PMI releases for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD: Technical levels
“The immediate resistance is seen at 1.2139 (50-day SMA), followed by the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243. A daily close below the 100-day SMA, currently at 1.2024, would invalidate the bullish outlook,” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole notes.
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2089
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2144
|Daily SMA100
|1.2031
|Daily SMA200
|1.1807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2065
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.78 amid upbeat mood, Aussie Q4 GDP beat
AUD/USD consolidates the surge above 0.7800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risk recovers as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.
GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD trims prior gains while declining, down 0.08% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles Tuesday’s bounce off 21-day EMA amid the bearish MACD conditions. Sustained trading beyond key EMA, trend lines joins hopes of easy budget to favor bulls.
Ripple looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses. $0.2900 will be the tough nut to crack for sellers during further downside.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).