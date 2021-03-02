US President Biden: Will now have enough vaccine for every adult in America by end of May

While announcing the fresh contracts to provide with the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, US President Joe Biden sounds upbeat during the late Tuesday, early Wednesday in Asia.
The recently elected American leader not only claimed partnerships with Johnson and Johnson, as well as Merck but also stretched forward his earlier timeline to have vaccines for all the US adults from July to the end of May.
Additional comments from US President Biden insists educators have vaccines as it reads, “Today, I am directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. We want every educator, school staff member, and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month. It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is.”
It’s worth mentioning that Biden also said, “My hope is by this time next year we’re going to be back to normal," while replying to a reporter’s question, per Steve Herman, White House Bureau Chief.
Market implications
Although Wall Street is just closed in the red, before the comments rolled out, and the Futures are yet to shine, the upbeat comments could help gold and AUD/USD to extend the latest run-up.
