- Dollar’s recovery loses momentum, even as US yields rebound.
- EURUSD stabilizes around 1.0300, holds firm onto recent gains.
- More US inflation data due on Tuesday.
The EURUSD pair erased intraday losses after climbing back to the 1.0330 zone. Earlier the pair bottomed at 1.0270 but then the Greenback lost momentum across the board, triggering the rebound.
EURUSD holds onto recent gains
After an impressive two-day rally, EURUSD stabilized around 1.0300. So far the correction has been limited and the bias continues to point to the upside, despite overbought readings. While under 1.0350/60, gains seem limited.
The Dollar pulled back during the American session even as US yields moved higher. The US 10-year stands at 3.89% and the 2-year at 4.43%. Equity prices in Wall Street are moving off highs.
EURUSD holds onto most of recent gains that followed the release of the October US Consumer Price Index that boosted expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve. On Tuesday, the Producer Price Index is due and could impact markets. More signs of a slowdown in inflation could weigh further on the dollar, while the contrary could prompt a steep correction of the dollar.
“The market is now leaning into this week’s slew of scheduled Fed commentary with the risk that the collective tone will remain hawkish. Over the weekend, the Fed’s Waller suggested that “the market seems to have gotten way out in front over this one CPI report”. Strong resistance awaits in the EUR/USD1.03.50/70 area. We see risk that parity will be hit again before this area is breached”, explained analysts at Rabobank.
In the Eurozone, data released on Monday showed a bigger-than-expected increase in Industrial Production. On Tuesday, data to be released includes Q3 employment, GDP and confidence.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.0358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9946
|Daily SMA50
|0.9893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0032
|Daily SMA200
|1.044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0163
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0364
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9903
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0496
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
