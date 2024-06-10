Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improves to 0.3 in June vs. -3.6 prior

- Eurozone investors’ morale keeps improving in June.
- EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0800 despite the upbeat Eurozone data.
The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improved from -3.6 in May to 0.3 in June, the latest survey showed on Monday, rising for the eighth consecutive month.
The Expectations Index in the Eurozone rose from 7.8 in the previous month to 10.0 in June.
The index on the Current Situation also increased to -26.3 in June from -33.5 in May.
Key takeaways
“Importantly, the index on expectations saw a rise, increasing from 7.8 in May to 10.0 in June, "providing some encouragement that the trend may continue in the coming weeks.”
"Germany's economy would have to send out a signal to generate more momentum. However, this signal has yet to materialize.”
"The stabilization of the German economy is only making moderate progress.”
Market reaction to the Eurozone Sentix data
EUR/USD is consolidating losses near 1.0760 despite the encouraging Eurozone data. As of writing, EUR/USD is down 0.38% on the day.
