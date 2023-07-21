Share:

Euro trades close to weekly lows near 1.1130 against the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe open mixed in Friday’s session.

EUR/USD risks further decline in the short-term horizon.

US, Eurozone economic calendars are empty at the end of the week.

The Euro (EUR) navigates within a tight range against the US Dollar (USD) at the end of the week, with the EUR/USD pair under scrutiny in the low-1.1100s.

The strong Dollar’s rally this week has driven the pair sharply lower from its 2023 high near 1.1270 on Monday down to Thursday's lows in the band between 1.1120 and 1.1115.

Other than some profit taking in light of the pair’s recent strong advance, market chatter suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not end its rate-hiking campaign in July has also boosted the Dollar at the expense of risk assets.

Looking ahead, the pair's spot price seems set for some consolidation ahead of crucial meetings next week by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). While both central banks are likely to raise rates by 0.25%, an emerging divergence lies in their near-term plans regarding future tightening.

Furthermore, the Fed is seen as nearing the end of its hiking cycle, while some ECB officials have sounded less hawkish recently on the prospects for more hikes beyond summer.

In bond markets, yields on both sides of the Atlantic trade without direction in Europe.

Daily digest market movers: Euro looks depressed and could challenge 1.1100

The EUR maintains the trade near 1.1100 against the USD.

The USD Index remains bid and approaches 101.00.

Speculation that the Fed could end its hiking cycle in July looks mitigated.

US and German bon yields lack clear direction so far on Friday.

The BoJ defended its current ultra-accommodative stance.

Retail Sales in the UK for June came in above expectations.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces a decent support around 1.1000

EUR/USD continues to digest a marked weekly pullback.

The pair printed a new 2023 high at 1.1275 on July 18. Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 recorded on February 10.

On the downside, immediate contention lies at the weekly low of 1.1118 on Thursday ahead of the psychological 1.1000 mark, all seconded by provisional support at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.0897 and 1.0881, respectively. The loss of this region could open the door to a potential revisit to the July 6 low of 1.0833 ahead of the key 200-day SMA at 1.0687 and the May 31 low of 1.0635. South from here emerges the March 15 low of 1.0516 before the 2023 low of 1.0481 on January 6.

The constructive view of the EUR/USD pair appears unchanged as long as it trades above the key 200-day SMA.