- Euro reclaims part of the ground lost vs. the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe open the session with a decent bounce.
- EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 on improved risk appetite.
- The USD Index (DXY) returns to the low 102.00s.
- Chinese inflation figures surprised to the upside in July.
Following two consecutive sessions of losses, the Euro (EUR) has managed to regain its composure and overcome some of the recent pessimism against the US Dollar (USD). This has resulted in EUR/USD showing resilience and attempting to surpass the psychological barrier of 1.1000 on Wednesday.
The improved overall sentiment in terms of risk appetite has put pressure on the Greenback, giving the pair an extra boost in the middle of the week. This is happening at a time when there is still uncertainty regarding the direction of both US and German yields, as market participants eagerly await the release of important US inflation data measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday.
In the broader context of monetary policy, there have been no notable changes. Investors still anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rates for the rest of the year, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is facing internal divisions within its Council regarding the continuation of its tightening measures after the summer.
In terms of economic data, there will be limited releases on both sides of the Atlantic during this session. The only notable data point expected later in the North American session is the weekly Mortgage Applications tracked by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).
Daily digest market movers: Euro finds some respite to the weekly bearishness
- The EUR moves closer to 1.1000 vs. the USD on Wednesday.
- The USD Index (DXY) abandons the area of tops near 102.90.
- The risk-on mood underpins the pair’s recovery so far.
- Chinese CPI dropped 0.3% YoY in July; PPI decreased 4.4% YoY.
- CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees no extra hikes by the Fed in H2 2023.
- Speculation that the Fed might have ended its hiking cycle remains steady.
- Markets’ appear focused on the US CPI due on August 11.
Technical Analysis: Euro faces immediate up-barrier at 1.1150
EUR/USD manages well to attempt a decent rebound and refocus its attention to the key 1.1000 region so far on Wednesday.
Breaking through the 1.0920 range, where the monthly low aligns with the crossing of the interim 55-day and 100-day SMAs exposes EUR/USD to potential downside movement. This could drive spot toward the July low of 1.0833 (July 6). Such a downward move might precede a further decline toward the significant 200-day SMA at 1.0760 ahead of the May low of 1.0635 (May 31). Deeper down lies the March low of 1.0516 (March 15), and subsequently, the 2023 low at 1.0481 (January 6).
In contrast, sporadic bullish attempts could encourage the pair to challenge the psychological 1.1000 mark prior to the weekly top at 1.1149 seen on (July 27). Should this level be surpassed, it might help alleviate some of the downward pressure, potentially motivating the pair to test the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18). Once this threshold is breached, significant resistance levels become less prominent until the peak of 2022 at 1.1495 (February 10), closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.
Furthermore, the optimistic outlook for EUR/USD remains valid as long as the pair maintains its position above the crucial 200-day SMA.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
