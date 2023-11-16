Share:

The Euro keeps the bid bias unchanged against the US Dollar.

European stocks trade mostly with losses on Thursday.

ECB President Christine Lagarde did not comment on monetary policy.

The Euro (EUR) trades in a robust tone against the US Dollar (USD), motivating EUR/USD to cling to its daily gains in the upper end of the weekly range around 1.0870-1.0880 on Thursday.

The Greenback navigates with modest losses around 104.30 when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) amidst the resumption of the downward bias in US yields across the board and firmer market chatter around the start of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at some point in the summer of 2024.

Speculation about potential Fed rate cuts has been magnified following weaker-than-estimated inflation measures (CPI and PPI) published earlier in the week.

On the domestic calendar, there was no news from ECB President Lagarde at her speech in Frankfurt earlier in the day.

Across the ocean, weekly Initial Jobless Claims increased by 231K in the week to November 11, while the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved to -5.9 in November. Additionally, Industrial Production contracted at a monthly 0.6% in October and 0.7% over the last twelve months. Later in the session, the NAHB Housing Market Index and Net Long-Term TIC Flows are also due.

Daily digest market movers: Euro retargets the monthly highs near 1.0890

The EUR flirts with daily highs near 1.0880 against the USD.

US and German yields trade on the defensive on Thursday.

Market participants speculate that the Fed could cut rates in H1 2024.

Investors favour a protracted pause by the ECB.

Rumours of FX intervention keep gyrating around USD/JPY.

US weekly Initial Claims and Philly Fed index take centre stage.

Australia saw a strong labour market report in October.

Technical Analysis: Euro looks at a potential test of the mid-1.0900s

EUR/USD advances modestly on Thursday, returning at the same time to the upper end of the recent range.

The November peak of 1.0887 (November 14) emerges as the next target of note for EUR/USD prior to the weekly high of 1.0945 (August 30) and the psychological level of 1.1000. The breakout of this area might pave the way for a visit to the August top of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly peak of 1.1149 (July 27), all preceding the 2023 high of 1.1275 (July 18).

Occasional bouts of weakness may cause the pair to test temporary support at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0639, before the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) and the 2023 low of 1.0448. (October 15).

Looking at the bigger picture, the pair's outlook should continue positive as long as it remains above the 200-day SMA at 1.0803.