Share:

The Euro appears mildly bid vs. the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe opened Thursday’s session mostly in the red.

EUR/USD continues to trade in a consolidative mood this week.

The USD Index (DXY) has met decent resistance around 105.00 so far.

The ECB is seen pausing its tightening campaign at its meeting.

Producer Prices and Retail Sales take centre stage across the Atlantic.

It is ECB Day, and the Euro (EUR) manages to print humble gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, motivating EUR/USD to hover around 1.0740 so far in the European morning.

On the other side, the Greenback navigates a tight range in the 104.70 zone when measured by the USD Index (DXY), accompanied by a broad-based lack of direction in US yields across the curve as well as alternating risk appetite trends.

With regards to monetary policy, investors persist in anticipating the possibility of interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) occurring sometime in the second quarter of 2024.

Shifting our focus to the European Central Bank (ECB), market deliberations appear to suggest an impasse at the upcoming event and a 25 bps rate increase by the end of the year. This outlook is influenced by the current state of a somewhat divided Council.

Still around the ECB, a probable pause in the bank’s hiking cycle appears justified by the persistent deterioration of key fundamentals in Germany and the broader euro area, while inflation in the region keeps running hot and well above the bank’s target. In addition, overtightening fears coupled with rising stagflation concerns should further underpin a probable (hawkish?) hold by the ECB later on Thursday.

Data-wise, in the US, the focus of attention is expected to be on the release of Producer Prices along with Retail Sales and the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims.