The Euro resumes the upside against the US Dollar.

European stocks keep the positive bias so far on Friday.

EMU final CPI matched the preliminary prints in October.

The Euro (EUR) regains some upside momentum against the US Dollar (USD), prompting EUR/USD to flirt once again with the 1.0880 region at the end of the week.

The Greenback, on the other side of the equation, faces increasing selling pressure and puts the key 104.00 support to the test amidst the generalized upbeat tone in the risk-linked galaxy and diminishing US yields across different timeframes. Speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might start reducing its interest rates around the spring of 2024 remains well on the rise and underpins the downward bias in the index.

This speculation regarding prospective Fed rate cuts has been heightened as a result of weaker-than-expected inflation indicators (CPI and PPI) released earlier this week.

In the domestic calendar, final Inflation Rate for the broader Eurozone showed no surprises after the headline CPI rose 2.9% in the year to October and 4.2% when it came to the Core CPI.

In the US, Building Permits and Housing Starts will be in the centre of the debate. In addition, FOMC Vice Chair Michael Barr (permanent voter, centrist), Boston Fed President Susan Collins (2025 voter, centrist), Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee (voter, centrist) and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly (2024 voter, hawk) are all due to speak.

Daily digest market movers: Euro remains bid near 1.0900

The EUR extends the bullish stance against the USD on Friday.

US yields trade in a mixed tone, German yields extend the decline.

Markets believe the Fed will cut rates in the first quarter of 2024.

Investors expected a prolonged pause by the ECB.

Speculation of FX intervention continue to swirl around USD/JPY.

ECB’s Villeroy said an impasse in the hiking cycle was fully justified.

The US housing sector will be in the limelight later in the session.

Technical Analysis: Euro could revisit 1.1000 in the short term

EUR/USD seems to have embarked on a consolidation phase, trading below 1.0900.

Prior hitting the weekly high of 1.0945 (August 30) and the psychological threshold of 1.1000, the next goal of note for EUR/USD is the November top of 1.0895 (November 16). Further north, the pair might confront the August peak of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly high of 1.1149 (July 27), both of which precede the 2023 top of 1.1275 (July 18).

Occasionally, the pair may attempt temporary support at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0639, before the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) and the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 15).

Looking at the larger picture, the pair's outlook should remain favourable as long as it stays above the 200-day SMA at 1.0803.