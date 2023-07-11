Share:

Euro advances for the fourth session in a row vs. the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe opens mostly with gains on Tuesday.

EUR/USD pushes harder and reaches the 1.1025/30 band.

Germany’s Final inflation figures matched the preliminary readings.

The Euro (EUR) is performing well, maintaining its rebound and extending optimism on turnaround Tuesday. This time, it has encouraged the EUR/USD to surpass the psychological barrier at 1.1000 and reach fresh 2-month highs. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is experiencing an intense sell-off and the USD Index (DXY) has fallen to multi-week lows in the 101.70 region.

The FX universe currently favors risk appetite against the backdrop of the renewed loss of momentum in US and German yields. Despite this, recent strong results from key US fundamentals indicate a resilient US economy and a tight labor market, reinforcing the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its July 26 gathering. Similarly, a 25 bps rate raise is anticipated at the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting later in the month.

Francois Villeroy, a Board member of the ECB, suggests that food inflation should lose traction in the second half of the year and hints that the CPI should average 2.5% in 2024. He also argues that the tightening cycle is approaching its peak, where the bank should remain for a while.

In the meantime, there are increasing concerns about an economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic, and discussions continue about the potential future actions of the Fed and ECB in normalizing their monetary policies.

In Germany, the final Inflation Rate for June showed the CPI rising 0.3% MoM and 6.4% over the last twelve months, matching the advanced prints. Later in the European morning, the ZEW Institute will publish its Economic Sentiment survey for both Germany and the broader euro area for the current month.

In the US, the NFIB Business Optimism Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism index are due, followed by a speech from St. Louis Fed James Bullard (2025 voter, hawk).

Daily digest market movers: Euro looks strong ahead of US CPI

Technical Analysis: Euro now shifts now targets the 2023 peak

The ongoing price action in EUR/USD hints at the idea that further gains might be in store in the short-term horizon.

The continuation of the uptrend now targets the 2023 high of 1.1095 (April 26), which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1100. Further up comes the weekly top of 1.1184 (March 31, 2022), which is supported by the 200-week SMA at 1.1180, just before another round level at 1.1200.

On the downside, the weekly low at 1.0833 (July 6) appears reinforced by the provisional 100-day SMA. The breakdown of this region should meet the next contention area not before the May low of 1.0635 (May 31), which remains propped up by the crucial 200-day SMA (1.0630). South from here emerges the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) prior to the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).

Furthermore, the constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0630.