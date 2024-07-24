EUR/USD falls to near 1.0830 as weak preliminary Eurozone PMI weighs on the Euro.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates two times more by the year-end.

Investors await the US core PCE inflation for fresh guidance on interest rates.

EUR/USD weakens to near 1.0830 in Wednesday’s European session as the preliminary Eurozone Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for July showed that Composite numbers unexpectedly eased due to a slowdown in activities in the manufacturing as well as the service sectors.

The HCOB Composite PMI decreased to 50.1, just above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. Investors expected the Composite PMI to have expanded at a faster pace to 51.1 from the former release of 50.9. The HCOB Manufacturing PMI contracted to 45.6, while the Services PMI expanded at a slower pace of 51.9.

The comments from Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, on flash PMI indicated that weak demand in the Eurozone’s largest economy has weighed heavily on the manufacturing sector. De la Rubia said, “French service providers increased their business activity in July due to the preparation for the Olympic Games. In contrast, demand in the German manufacturing sector seems to have dragged down overall private sector output.”

The Eurozone’s weak economic activity is expected to boost expectations of more rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). However, price data didn’t offer any relief to ECB policymakers. According to the preliminary PMI report, input prices in the services sector increased at a faster rate, and selling prices rose at a pace similar to the previous survey period.

Currently, traders see the ECB delivering two more rate cuts this year. Also, a few ECB officials see market expectations of two more rate cuts as appropriate.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD slides while US Dollar advance

EUR/USD faces an intense sell-off and extends its downside to near 1.0830 as the US Dollar (USD) advances. The US Dollar moves higher amid risk aversion that Donald Trump will come victorious in the United States (US) presidential elections in November and the uncertainty ahead of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Friday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh weekly high at around 104.50. Expectations for Trump's return to power rose after an assassination attack on him. Meanwhile, Democrats have nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as leader to fight against Republicans.

On the economic front, investors will keenly focus on the US core PCE inflation data as it would provide fresh cues about when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates. The report is expected to show that core PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, decelerated to 2.5% from May’s figure of 2.6%, with monthly figure growing steadily by 0.1%.

The scenario in which price pressures decline expectedly or at a faster pace will boost expectations of early rate cuts by the Fed. On the contrary, stubborn figures would weaken rate-cut bets. According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Fund futures show the central bank will begin lowering its key borrowing rates from their current levels in the September meeting.

In Wednesday’s session, the US Dollar will be driven by the preliminary S&P Global PMI data for July, which will be published at 13:45 GMT. Economists expect that the Manufacturing PMI expanded at a nominal pace to 51.7 from June’s reading of 51.6. The Services PMI, a measure of activities in the service sector, is estimated to have expanded at a slower pace of 54.4 from the prior release of 55.3.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD fails to hold Triangle breakout

EUR/USD returns inside the Symmetrical Triangle formation on a daily timeframe after failing to hold the breakout. The major currency pair extends its downside below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0840. The shared currency pair could slide further towards round-level supports near 1.0800 and 1.0700.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) returns within the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting the bullish momentum has faded.

On the upside, the round-level resistance at 1.0900 will be a key barrier for the Euro bulls.