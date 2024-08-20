EUR/USD up almost a full percent this week ahead of Jackson Hole

- EUR/USD climbed four-tenths of one percent on Tuesday.
- Markets are broadly pivoting into a risk-on stance, pressuring the US Dollar.
- Investors will be craning their necks for signs of Fed rate cuts.
EUR/USD drove up 0.4% on Tuesday, breaching back above 1.1100 for the first time since last December, chalking in a fresh high for 2024. The pair has closed firmly in the green for three straight trading days, and is on pace to climb a full percent since Monday’s opening bids.
Pan-European Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity survey results are expected early Thursday, with the EU Manufacturing and Services PMIs for August both expected to hold steady, at 45.8 and 51.9, respectively.
US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) business activity survey results are slated for release on Thursday, as well as the kickoff of the annual Jackson Hole Symposium which is set to run through the weekend. Wednesday will deliver the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes, but market forces will broadly be looking ahead to Thursday’s outings for reasons to move.
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI activity expectations are forecast to hold steady at 49.6 in August, while the Services PMI component is expected to tick down a full point to 54.0 from 55.0. The kickoff of the Jackson Hole Symposium is expected to draw plenty of investor attention on Thursday, but Friday’s appearance from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell can be expected to set the overall tone of market sentiment heading into next week.
EUR/USD price forecast
Fiber pushed into a fresh peak for the 2024 calendar year, tipping over 1.3050 as markets sell the Greenback short across the board, rather than for any particular reason to bid up the Euro. EUR/USD has closed in the green for all but one of the last seven straight trading days, and the pair is fully buried deep in bull country above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0835.
Despite the Fiber’s impressive recent run, a long-term consolidation range weighs heavily on technical charts, and a sharp upside swing could easily mean bidding momentum reverses course and sends price action back into familiar territory below 1.1000.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stands tall near one-month top; bulls await FOMC meeting minutes
AUD/USD consolidates its recent strong gains to over a one-month top as traders opt to wait for the release of the July FOMC meeting minutes, due later this Wednesday. In the meantime, bets for an imminent start of the Fed's rate-cutting cycle in September keep the USD depressed near its lowest level since January.
USD/JPY rebounds from two-week low; looks to FOMC minutes for fresh impetus
USD/JPY reverses a dip to sub-145.00 levels, during the Asian session. Against the backdrop of the underlying bullish sentiment across the global financial markets and domestic political uncertainty, weaker Trade Balance data from Japan undermines the Japanese Yen and offers some support to the pair.
Gold flat lines above $2,500 amid weaker US Dollar, Fed rate cut expectations
Gold price trades flat around $2,515 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. However, the weaker US Dollar and the expectation that the Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates in September might underpin the yellow metal.
BRETT, FLOKI, WIF lead meme coin recovery
BRETT led the entire meme coin market on its path to recovery on Tuesday after the Binance exchange listed a perpetual futures contract for the Base Layer 2 meme token.
The rally wagon hits a speed bump
The rally wagon has finally hit a speed bump, with US stocks dipping after an impressive 8-day sprint. Maybe it's just a case of the market catching its breath, biding time as the anticipation builds for Fed Chair Powell’s grand entrance at the Jackson Hole showdown.