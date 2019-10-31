EUR/USD unchanged near 1.1170 post-EMU data

- EUR/USD keeps the familiar range on EMU data.
- EMU advanced Core CPI expected at 1.1% YoY in October.
- EMU flash GDP seen expanding 1.1% YoY in Q3.
EUR/USD keeps the solid pace in the 1.1170 region on Thursday following key releases in Euroland.
EUR/USD stays bid on data
The upside momentum in the pair remains well and sound so far today after advanced inflation figures in Euroland showed headline consumer prices are expected to raise at an annualized 0.7% (from 0.8%) while Core prices are seen gaining 1.1% (from 1.0%).
In addition, flash GDP figures see the economy in the bloc expanding 1.1% on a yearly basis during the July-September period (from 1.2%).
In the meantime, the persistent weakness around the Greenback continues to sustain the up move in the pair while renewed trade concerns appear to have emerged recently after Chinese officials remain skeptical on the long term trade deal with the US (under the Trump administration).
What to look for around EUR
EUR has managed to return to the upper bound of the monthly range, always on the back of unabated selling pressure in the buck. Despite the October rally in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.19% at 1.1171 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1197 (200-day SMA). On the downside, a breakdown of 1.1072 (low Oct.25) would target 1.1042 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid trade concerns, after mixed euro-zone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after the euro-zone GDP beat with 0.2% QoQ growth while inflation hit 0.7%, the lowest since 2016. China has reportedly cast doubts about reaching a full accord with Trump.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars
Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.