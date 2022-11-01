- EUR/USD gives away some gains and breaches 0.9900.
- The dollar rebounds following positive results from the docket.
- ISM Manufacturing surprised to the upside in October at 50.2.
EUR/USD abandons the area of daily highs around 0.9950 and makes an abrupt U-turn to revisit the sub-0.9900 zone in the wake of US data results on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Upside capped around 0.9950
EUR/USD rapidly drops and revisits the area below 0.9900 on the back of an equally sudden rebound in the dollar, all in response to the better-than-expected prints from the US ISM Manufacturing for the month of October (50.2).
Indeed, the results do nothing but reinforce the view of a resilient US economy at a time when some Fed’s rate-setters have hinted at the potential start of a debate over the probability of slowing the pace of the subsequent rate hikes as soon as at the December meeting.
Additional releases in the US calendar saw Construction Spending unexpectedly expand 0.2% MoM in September, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI at 50.4 (also surpassing estimates) and the JOLTs Job Openings increase to 10.717M also in September.
What to look for around EUR
The initial optimism in the risk complex lifted EUR/USD to the 0.9950/55 band on Tuesday, just to deflate soon afterwards following auspicious results from the US calendar.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The resurgence of speculation around a potential Fed’s pivot seems to have removed some strength from the latter, however.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Balance of Trade, Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI (Wednesday) – EMU Unemployment Rate (Thursday) – EMU/Germany Final Services PMI, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.05% at 0.9882 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0093 (monthly high October 27) followed by 1.0197 (monthly high September 12) and finally 1.0368 (monthly high August 10). On the downside, a breach of 0.9871 (weekly low November 1) would target 0.9704 (weekly low October 21) en route to 0.9631 (monthly low October 13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9900 with the initial reaction to the US data. JOLTS Job Openings rose to 10.7 million in September and the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 in October, compared to the market expectation of 50.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.1500 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1500 during the American trading hours on Tuesday as the dollar managed to regather its strength on upbeat data. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes turned negative on the day, providing an additional boost to the USD.
Gold falls below $1,650 as US yields rebound
Gold turned south in the second half of the day and fell below $1,650, retracing a large part of its daily rally. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% after the latest US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jetted ahead in Tuesday's premarket after the neo bank reported the bare minimum of an earnings beat. Shares have risen 10.1% to $5.99.