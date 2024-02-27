EUR/USD holds steady around mid-1.0800s amid softer USD, looks to US macro data

- EUR/USD gains positive traction for the second straight day, albeit lacking bullish conviction.
- A fresh leg down in the US bond yields undermines the USD and lends support to the major.
- The upside remains capped as traders now keenly await this week’s crucial inflation figures.
The EUR/USD pair builds on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.0815-1.0810 region and gains some positive traction for the second straight day on Tuesday. Spot prices stick to modest gains through the first half of the European session and remain supported by diminishing odds for rapid rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the currency pair.
That said,concerns about the worsening economic conditions in the Eurozone hold back traders from positioning for any further gains for the shared currency. Moreover, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer helps limit losses for the USD and contributes to capping gains for the EUR/USD pair. Investors also prefer to wait for this week's releases of crucial inflation data from the Eurozone and the United States (US) before placing fresh directional bets.
The flash CPI estimates from Germany, France and Spain are due for release on Thursday, which will be followed by the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. Apart from this, Friday’s closely watched Eurozone inflation data will play a key role in influencing the shared currency and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair ahead of the upcoming ECB policy meeting on March 7.
Daily digest market movers: Bulls seem non-committed amid hawkish ECB/Fed expectations
- The recent hawkish comments by European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, suggesting that the central bank shouldn’t rush into a decision to cut interest rates, continue to underpin the shared currency.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers that wage pressures remain strong across the region and are anticipated to be an increasingly important driver of inflation dynamics in the coming quarters.
- Lagarde added that there are increasing signs of a bottoming-out in growth and some forward-looking indicators point to a pick-up later this year, pushing back market expectations for early interest rate cuts.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remains depressed near 4.275%, which is seen undermining the US Dollar and lending additional support to the EUR/USD pair on Tuesday.
- A looming recession risk in Germany – the Eurozone's largest economy – keeps a lid on any further gains for the Euro amid expectations that inflation is moving back towards the ECB’s 2% annual target.
- The FOMC meeting minutes released last week, along with several Federal Reserve officials, suggested that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer amid sticky inflation and a resilient economy.
- Traders now look to the US macro data – Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index – for short-term opportunities on Tuesday.
- The focus, however, remains glued to this week's release of the closely-watched flash Eurozone consumer inflation figures and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Technical analysis: EUR/USD could aim to test 50% Fibo. level resistance near 1.0920 region
From a technical perspective, the overnight close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.0865 region, or the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-February downfall before positioning for any further gains. Spot prices might then surpass last week's swing high, around the 1.0885-1.0895 region, and aim to test the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.0920 zone. The momentum could extend further towards reclaiming the 1.1000 psychological mark for the first time since January 11.
On the flip side, the 200-day SMA resistance breakpoint, around the 1.0830-1.0825 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.0800 mark. The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.0770-1.0765 area. Spot prices could eventually drop to retest sub-1.0700 levels, or a three-month low touched on February 14.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.34%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|0.15%
|-0.14%
|0.22%
|-0.22%
|EUR
|0.34%
|0.19%
|0.25%
|0.48%
|0.19%
|0.57%
|0.12%
|GBP
|0.15%
|-0.20%
|0.05%
|0.28%
|-0.01%
|0.37%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|0.24%
|-0.07%
|0.32%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.15%
|-0.48%
|-0.28%
|-0.23%
|-0.27%
|0.09%
|-0.38%
|JPY
|0.16%
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.31%
|0.39%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.23%
|-0.57%
|-0.37%
|-0.32%
|-0.09%
|-0.38%
|-0.45%
|CHF
|0.23%
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.13%
|0.38%
|0.07%
|0.45%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
