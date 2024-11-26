EUR/USD trades near 1.0500 with bearish bias due to risk-off mood

- EUR/USD remains subdued as Trump’s tariff plans dampen the market sentiment.
- President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China.
- The Euro struggles due to growing concerns over downside risks to the Eurozone economy.
EUR/USD pares its daily losses, trading around 1.0490 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. However, the pair may continue to depreciate due to dampened market sentiment following President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement of planning to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% hike in tariffs on all Chinese goods entering the United States (US).
The US Dollar (USD) remains subdued following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Tuesday. However, the USD’s downside risks are limited, supported by strong preliminary S&P Global US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. These robust figures have strengthened expectations that the Fed may adopt a more gradual approach to further rate cuts.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee indicated that the Fed is likely to continue lowering interest rates toward a neutral stance that neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari highlighted that it remains appropriate to consider another rate cut at the Fed’s December meeting, according to Bloomberg.
The Euro faces pressure amid growing concerns over downside risks to the Eurozone economy. These risks stem from uncertainties related to a potential second Trump administration, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and political instability in Germany and France.
Markets have already fully priced in a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) in December. Additionally, the likelihood of a more aggressive 50 bps rate reduction has increased to 58%, reflecting heightened market pessimism regarding the region's economic outlook.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains in the red below 0.6500 on US-China trade risks
AUD/USD remains under selling pressure below 0.6500 in the Asian session on Tuesday, reversing some losses. Trump's threatened additional 10% tariffs on China, weighinmg heavily on risk sentiment and the China-proxy Australian Dollar while lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar.
USD/JPY ranges around 154.00 as US Dollar strength offsets risk aversion
USD/JPY remains confined in a familiar range at around 154.00 in Tuesday's Asian trading. Fresh tensions surrounding US-China trade war underpin the safe-haven US Dollar, limiting the risk-off sentiment-driven gains in the Japanese Yen. Fed Minutes are next in focus.
Gold: Trump tariffs threat lifts XAU/USD, focus shifts to Fed Minutes
Gold price has staged a solid comeback so far this Tuesday’s trading after hitting a six-day low at $2,605 in early dealings. Gold buyers look forward to the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) November meeting for the next push higher.
TRON Foundation becomes the largest investor in Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform, World Liberty Financial, received new support on Monday after Tron founder Justin Sun announced that the Tron Foundation had invested $30 million into the president-elect's platform, making them its largest financial supporter.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.