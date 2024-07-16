- EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0900 as investors shift focus to the US monthly Retail Sales and the ECB policy meeting.
- The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
- Monthly US Retail Sales are estimated to have remained unchanged in June.
EUR/USD hovers in a tight range near the round-level figure of 1.0900 in Tuesday’s European session as the upside move stalls with a focus on Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting. The major currency pair is broadly firm as investors expect the ECB will not deliver subsequent rate cuts.
The ECB is expected to leave its key rates unchanged as policymakers worry that an aggressive policy-easing approach could uplift price pressures again. In the last monetary policy meeting, the ECB forecasted the price pressures to remain at their current levels for the entire year.
As the ECB is expected to keep interest rates at their current levels, investors will focus on cues about when the central bank will cut interest rates again. Currently, financial markets expect that the ECB will cut interest rates two times more this year. The ECB is expected to deliver rate cuts in the September and December meetings.
On the economic data front, a sharp decline in the German ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment for July has raised concerns over the economic outlook. The sentiment data, a key measure of the sentiment of institutional investors towards economic growth, falls at a faster pace to 41.8 from the estimates of 42.5 and the former release of 47.5. On the contrary, the other component, known as the Current Situation, surprisingly improves to -68.9. Economists expected the sentiment data to have worsened further to -74.3 and the prior release of -73.8
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD turns sideways as USD Index steadies around 104.00
- EUR/USD struggles to extend its upside above more than the three-month high of 1.0920. The upside move in the shared currency pair appears to have stalled for the time being as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Economic Club of Washington on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, manages to protect its immediate support of 104.00.
- In his speech on Monday, Powell acknowledged that the inflation data in the second quarter has added to confidence that inflation will return sustainably to the bank’s target of 2%. However, Powell cited the need of more good data to gain greater confidence before cutting interest rates.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Fund futures pricing data shows that the central bank will cut interest rates twice this year and will start reducing them from the September meeting.
- Recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June showed that headline and core inflation decelerated at a faster pace than expected on a monthly and annual basis. The monthly headline CPI deflated for the first time in more than four years.
- In Tuesday’s session, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the United States (US) Retail Sales data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending that drives consumer inflation, is estimated to have remained unchanged month-on-month after barely growing in May.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD holds symmetrical triangle breakout
EUR/USD tests the breakout region of the Symmetrical Triangle formation on a daily timeframe near 1.0880. A breakout of the above-mentioned chart pattern results in wider ticks and heavy volume. The near-term outlook of the major currency pair is bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0816 is sloping higher.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a strong upside momentum.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 after ZEW sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. The data published by ZEW showed that the Economic Sentiment Index for Germany and the Eurozone declined sharply in July, making it hard for the Euro to find demand.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.2950 ahead of US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 barrier in European trading on Tuesday, reverting toward the 2024 high of 1.2995. The pair shrugs off a cautious market mood, as the US Dollar stalls its rebound ahead of the US Retail Sales data and Fedspeak.
Gold gathers pace to retest all-time high at $2,450
Gold price is looking to extend previous gains early Tuesday, having clinched a new two-month high at $2,440 a day ago. Growing expectations that a US Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in September is a done deal continue to underpin the non-interest-bearing Gold price.
Litecoin price sets for a rally following the breakout of a falling wedge
Litecoin price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday, trading 1.36% higher on Tuesday. On-chain data highlights a capitulation event for LTC on July 15, potentially signaling forthcoming bullish momentum.
Canada CPI Preview: Inflation expected to ease in June as BoC ponders additional rate cuts
Canada is set to reveal the latest inflation data on Tuesday, with Statistics Canada publishing the CPI for June. Forecasts predict disinflationary pressures to resume in both the headline CPI and the Core CPI following May’s hiccup.