EUR/USD to turn bullish on a break above 1.2170

The EUR/USD pair recovered on a better market’s mood, hitting a daily high of 1.2137 and trading nearby ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Bulls will have better chances above the 1.2170 mark, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“There are no fireworks across financial markets, as investors await for Janet Yellen. The former Federal Reserve’s head has been nominated as Treasury Secretary by Joe Biden and will speak before the Senate Finance Committee.”
“Data coming from Europe was generally encouraging, although still reflecting the effects of the pandemic in economic progress. German inflation was confirmed at -0.3% YoY in December, while the ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment improved to 61.8 in January from 55 in the previous month. The index for the EU came in at 58.3, improving from 54.4.”
“The EUR/USD pair has recovered from around the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at 1.2062 but remains below the next Fibonacci level at 1.2170. Bulls will likely retake control on a break above this last.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 ahead of Yellen's testimony
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood ahead of Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. She is expected to call Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action
Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.