EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2130
- US Treasury yields and equities advance ahead of Yellen’s testimony.
- The German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved in January.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, better chances above 1.2170.
The EUR/USD pair recovered on a better market’s mood, hitting a daily high of 1.2137 and trading nearby ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The dollar weakened as stocks recovered ground and US Treasury yields advanced. Still, there are no fireworks across financial markets, as investors await for Janet Yellen. The former Federal Reserve’s head has been nominated as Treasury Secretary by Joe Biden and will speak before the Senate Finance Committee.
Data coming from Europe was generally encouraging, although still reflecting the effects of the pandemic in economic progress. German inflation was confirmed at -0.3% YoY in December, while the ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment improved to 61.8 in January from 55 in the previous month. The index for the EU came in at 58.3, improving from 54.4. The US has little to offer, with the focus on Yellen speech.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from around the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at 1.2062 but remains below the next Fibonacci level at 1.2170. Bulls will likely retake control on a break above this last. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential is limited. The pair has recovered above its 20 SMA but remains below the larger ones, while technical indicators head higher, but within neutral levels.
Support levels: 1.2105 1.2060 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2170 1.2225 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
