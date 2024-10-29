EUR/USD rises moderately above 1.0800 as investors await an array of macroeconomic data from the US and the Eurozone this week.

US JOLTS Job Openings are estimated to have declined marginally in September.

Traders doubt over the size of the ECB’s likely interest rate cut in December.

EUR/USD rises slightly above 1.0800 in European trading hours on Tuesday but still stays in a limited range from the last six trading days. The Euro (EUR) struggles for a direction as investors look for fresh cues about the size of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) likely interest rate cut in the last monetary policy meeting of the year in December.

The ECB is widely anticipated to cut Its Deposit Facility Rate again but traders doubt whether the central bank will continue the rate-cut cycle with the usual pace of 25 basis points (bps) or go for a larger trim. Market expectations for an ECB large rate cut increased after a few officials highlighted the risks of inflation remaining below the desired rate of 2%.

The likelihood of the German economy ending the year with an economic recession has been a major reason behind the doubts about low inflation. For more cues on German and Eurozone economic growth, investors will pay close attention to the flash Q3 GDP for both economies, which will be published on Wednesday.

Economists estimate the German GDP to have contracted by 0.3% in Q3 compared with the same quarter a year earlier after remaining flat in Q2. In the same period, the Eurozone GDP is estimated to have expanded by 0.8%, faster than the former reading of 0.6%.

On the same day, investors will also focus on the preliminary German and Spain Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for October. Annual German HICP is expected to have grown at a faster rate of 2.1%, while inflation in Spain is estimated to have remained below 2%.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% -0.04% 0.11% -0.08% 0.15% 0.06% 0.14% EUR -0.05% -0.08% 0.07% -0.13% 0.09% 0.02% 0.12% GBP 0.04% 0.08% 0.16% -0.05% 0.18% 0.09% 0.20% JPY -0.11% -0.07% -0.16% -0.19% 0.05% -0.06% 0.07% CAD 0.08% 0.13% 0.05% 0.19% 0.23% 0.14% 0.26% AUD -0.15% -0.09% -0.18% -0.05% -0.23% -0.09% 0.00% NZD -0.06% -0.02% -0.09% 0.06% -0.14% 0.09% 0.08% CHF -0.14% -0.12% -0.20% -0.07% -0.26% -0.01% -0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD to be influenced by US JOLTS Job Openings

EUR/USD gains slightly near the round-level figure of 1.0800 in Tuesday’s European session. The major currency pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) clings to gains ahead of an array of United States (US) macroeconomic data this week and increasing uncertainty over the US presidential election, which will take place on November 5.

US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for September, flash Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nonfarm Payrolls, and ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for October are lined up for release. The data will be key to influencing market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate path for the remainder of the year.

Economists expect the US economy to have created half of the jobs it added in September, the Manufacturing PMI to remain below the 50.0 threshold, inflation to have fallen slightly and the GDP to have expanded at a steady pace of 3% on an annualized basis.

Slower job growth would likely support market expectations for Fed interest rate cuts in December. Markets are pricing in a reduction in borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) in November and December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US JOLTS Job Openings data for September, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. Job vacancies are estimated to have dropped marginally to 7.99 million from 8.04 million in August.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD hovers near 1.0800

EUR/USD continues to hold above the upward-sloping trendline near 1.0750, which is plotted from the October 3, 2023, low at around 1.0450 on the daily time frame. However, the broader outlook of the major currency pair remains bearish as it stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0900.

The downside move in the shared currency pair started after a breakdown of a Double Top formation on the daily time frame near the September 11 low at around 1.1000, which resulted in a bearish reversal.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) ticks up but remains in the 20.00-40.00 range, pointing to more downside ahead.

On the downside, the major pair could see more weakness towards the round-level support of 1.0700 if it slips below 1.0750. Meanwhile, the 200-day EMA near 1.0900 and the psychological figure of 1.1000 emerge as key resistances.