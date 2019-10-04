EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a test of 1.10 (and beyond?)

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps the buying interest well and sound at the end of the week, trading in the 1.0970/80 band and always tracking the persistent weakness in the US Dollar.
  • A break above this area of resistance should expose the key handle at 1.10 ahead of the short-term resistance line, today at 1.1029.
  • The continuation of the upside impetus carries the potential to test the 55-day SMA near 1.1070 in the near term.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0974
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.0975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1001
Daily SMA50 1.1065
Daily SMA100 1.1154
Daily SMA200 1.1234
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0999
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1061

 

 

