EUR/USD technical analysis: Gradually declines to revisit short-term rising support-line

- 21-DMA limits near-term EUR/USD upside, highlights 4-week old support-line for sellers.
- Steady RSI and sustained trading below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement favor declines.
In addition to remaining below the 21-day moving average (21-DMA), the EUR/USD pair’s decline below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of January – May south-run also portrays the quote’s weakness as it makes the rounds to 1.1216 on early Monday.
However, a daily closing below an ascending trend-line since June 18, at 1.1203, becomes necessary for the pair to lure the sellers.
Should the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also support the downside, current month low surrounding 1.1193 and June month bottom close to 1.1181 seem to be on bears’ radar ahead of watching over 1.1130 and 1.1100 key supports.
On the contrary, 1.1240 can entertain short-term buyers while 21-DMA figure of 1.1270 and the 1.1300 round-figure may question further upside.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1218
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1282
|Daily SMA50
|1.1246
|Daily SMA100
|1.1249
|Daily SMA200
|1.1318
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1284
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1203
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.12
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1234
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1189
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
