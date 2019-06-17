EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro about to end the day unchanged near 1.1220

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading within Friday’s range starting the week very quietly.
  • The bear trend is intact below 1.1258 strong resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD daily chart


EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market is challenging the 50 DSMA near 1.1219.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart


The market faded the bounce to the 1.1250 level and the 100 SMA. 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart


EUR/USD is about to end the day in the lower part of its daily range. Bears objective is to break 1.1200 support to potentially reach 1.1160 and 1.1120 to the downside. There is strong resistance at 1.1258, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1216
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.122
Daily SMA50 1.122
Daily SMA100 1.1271
Daily SMA200 1.1361
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1291
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1236
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1257
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1178
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1322
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1354

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims early gains, dangerously close to 1.1200

EUR/USD trims early gains, dangerously close to 1.1200

The positive tone of the pair fades in the American afternoon as demand for the dollar resumes, despite softer-than-expected US data. All eyes on the Fed this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends decline, pierces 1.2550

GBP/USD extends decline, pierces 1.2550

Despite moving in slow-motion, GBP/USD decline is continuous with the pair trading at levels last seen in January, amid political uncertainty weighing on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY remains directionless above mid-108s on Monday

USD/JPY remains directionless above mid-108s on Monday

The USD/JPY pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday as the slightly upbeat market sentiment doesn't allow the safe-haven JPY to gather strength.

USD/JPY News

Gold remains on track to close with small losses below $1340

Gold remains on track to close with small losses below $1340

The XAU/USD pair, which closed higher on the weekly chart for the fourth straight time last week, is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Monday amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers that had a lasting impact on the greenback's market valuation or the risk perception.

Gold News

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed

Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location