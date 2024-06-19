- EUR/USD trades sideways above 1.0700 as investors look for fresh cues on the Fed and the ECB interest-rate outlook.
- ECB policymakers remain concerned over stubborn service inflation.
- Investors see the Fed reducing interest rates twice this year.
EUR/USD consolidates in a tight range above the round-level support of 1.0700 in Wednesday’s European session. The major currency pair trades sideways as investors look for fresh cues about when the European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its second rate cut this year.
The ECB began reducing its key interest rates earlier in June as policymakers believe that inflation in the Eurozone is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%. However, ECB officials have been refraining from committing to any specific interest rate-cut path as they remain concerned over high inflation in the services sector.
ECB policymakers worry that the adaptation of an aggressive policy easing approach could revamp price pressures again. Officials have projected a bumpier inflation path and see price pressures declining to the 2% target in 2025.
Meanwhile, French political uncertainty continues to keep the Euro on the tenterhooks. Investors worry that the formation of Marine Le Pen 's-led-National Rally’s (RN) government after the Parliament elections would trigger financial distress in the European Union’s (EU) second-largest economy. The RN has promised a lower retirement age, energy price cuts, more public spending and "France first" economic policies in its manifesto.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD consolidates amid uncertainty over French elections
- EUR/USD trades in a tight range, slightly above 1.0700, as the US Dollar (USD) consolidates inside Tuesday’s trading range. The near-term outlook of the US Dollar has become uncertain as slower-than-expected United States (US) Retail Sales growth in May has boosted market expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in the September meeting.
- The monthly Retail Sales report showed on Tuesday that lower gasoline prices, subdued demand for building materials, and a decline in sales at food services and drinking places were major drags. Still, retail sales grew slightly in May after contracting by 0.2% in April, downwardly revised from a stagnant performance. However, the growth rate was only 0.1%, lower than the estimates of 0.2%.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Fed Fund Futures pricing data shows a 67% chance for a rate cut in September, up from 61.5% recorded before the release of the May Retail Sales report. The tool also shows that policymakers will announce one more rate cut in the November or December meeting, which is contrary to the Fed’s dot plot, in which officials signaled only one rate cut this year.
- Fed policymakers keep favoring the maintenance of current interest rates until the last quarter this year as encouragement from higher-than-expected decline in price pressures in May is insufficient to build confidence for rate cuts. Officials have been emphasizing the need of more good inflation data before pivoting to policy normalization.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD faces heat near 1.0740
EUR/USD faces pressure in an attempt to surpass the immediate resistance of 1.0740. The downward-sloping border of the Symmetrical Triangle formation on a daily time frame, plotted from 28 December 2023 at 1.1140, is acting as a major barrier for the Euro bulls.
The major currency pair is expected to find support at 1.0636, near the upward-sloping order of the chart pattern plotted from 3 October 2023 low at 1.0448 and the horizontal cushion plotted from April 16 low around 1.0600.
The long-term outlook of the shared currency pair has also turned negative as prices dropped below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.0800.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 40.00. Momentum could turn bearish if the RSI sustains below this level.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0750 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD trades back and forth below 1.0750 in European trading on Wednesday. September Fed rate cut bets keep the US Dollar on the defensive and cushion the pair's downside amid the US holiday-thinned light trading.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2750 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD is rising back toward 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index, declined to 2% in May from 2.3% in April, fails to deter Pound Sterling buyers.
Gold price remains capped as yields gain ground on Fed's hawkish narrative
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $2,300 mark and oscillates in a narrow band during the European session on Wednesday.
Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength
Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.
Investors' focus will be on Europe
In the euro area, the EU commission will reveal against which countries it recommends opening an excessive deficit procedure (EDF) due to breaches of the EU fiscal rules.