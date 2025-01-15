EUR/USD rises sharply as US Dollar tumbles after mix US inflation data

EUR/USD gains sharply to near 1.0350 after mixed US CPI data for December.

Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates only once this year.

ECB’s Holzmann expects the path towards the neutral rate won’t be straightforward.

EUR/USD extends Tuesday's recovery on Wednesday and jumps to near 1.0350. The major currency pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) tumbles after the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December showed that price pressures remain mixed. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides sharply to near 108.70.

The CPI report showed that the core inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy items – rose by 3.2%, slower than estimates and the November reading of 3.3%. In the same period, the headline inflation accelerated to 2.9%, as expected. Month-on-month headline CPI grew by 0.4%, faster than expectations and the prior releaase of 0.3%. The core inflation rose in line with estimates of 0.2%, slower than the 0.3% in November.

Mixed inflationary pressures are unlikely to impact current market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver fewer interest rate cuts this year as investors expect incoming policies under Trump’s administration, such as immigration controls, tax cuts, and tariff hikes, would fuel growth rate.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates just once this year, compared to two rate cuts projected by Fed officials in December’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Traders pared dovish bets after the release of the surprisingly upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December on Friday.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains at US Dollar's expense

EUR/USD climbs near 1.0350 at the expense of the US Dollar (USD). The Euro (EUR) performs weakly against its major peers on Wednesday as investors are cautious ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House. Higher import tariffs from Trump’s administration are expected to falter the Eurozone’s exports, making them costlier for US importers.

Rising concerns over Eurozone economic growth and price pressures remaining broadly under control have boosted expectations of more interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) this year. The ECB cut its Deposit Facility rate by 100 basis points (bps) in 2024 and is expected to cut a full percentage point again by mid-summer to reach 2%.

In Wednesday's European session, ECB policymaker and Governor of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau said, "It makes sense for interest rates to reach 2% by the summer" as we have practically won the "battle against inflation". Villeroy warned about deepening "downside risks to French growth outlook" but doesn't see a "recession" happening anytime soon.

While a lot of ECB policymakers are comfortable with market expectations for the ECB to reduce interest rates by 25 bps at each of the next four policy meetings, ECB policymaker and Austrian Central Bank Governor Robert Holzmann expects the path to lower rates is not as “straightforward as it seems”. Holzmann added that the core inflation is currently “closer to 3% than to 2%” and highlighted some energy-related challenges that could impact the ECB’s decisions.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.43% -0.79% -1.03% -0.37% -0.90% -0.87% -0.38% EUR 0.43% -0.37% -0.61% 0.04% -0.47% -0.45% 0.05% GBP 0.79% 0.37% -0.25% 0.43% -0.10% -0.09% 0.43% JPY 1.03% 0.61% 0.25% 0.67% 0.13% 0.15% 0.66% CAD 0.37% -0.04% -0.43% -0.67% -0.53% -0.51% -0.00% AUD 0.90% 0.47% 0.10% -0.13% 0.53% 0.02% 0.52% NZD 0.87% 0.45% 0.09% -0.15% 0.51% -0.02% 0.51% CHF 0.38% -0.05% -0.43% -0.66% 0.00% -0.52% -0.51% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD bounces back to near 1.0350

EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.0300 after gaining ground from the over-two-year low of 1.0175 reached on Monday. The major currency pair bounces back on divergence in momentum and price action. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a higher low near 35.00, while the pair made lower lows.

However, the outlook of the shared currency pair is still bearish as all short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping downwards.

Looking down, Monday’s low of 1.0175 will be the key support zone for the pair. Conversely, the January 6 high of 1.0437 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.