EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.0700 ahead of US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI

- EUR/USD holds lower grounds after four-week downtrend, keeps post-NFP bearish bias.
- Downbeat Eurozone inflation clues contrasts with firmer US employment signals to keep Euro bears hopeful.
- Hawkish ECB comments, risk-on mood struggle to underpin bullish bias.
- US data eyed amid pre-Fed blackout period, corrective bounce in Euro price can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.0700, after a four-week downward trajectory, as markets brace for the key US data while keeping the post-NFP moves intact during early Monday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair bears the burden of downbeat Eurozone numbers suggesting that the inflation pressure on the old continent eases contrast to the upbeat US numbers. With this, the quote fails to cheer the broad market optimism, as well as downbeat US Treasury bond yields.
During the last week, the headline inflation numbers from the Eurozone and Germany eased for the second consecutive month and renewed speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) is near to pausing the rate hike even if the policymakers stay hawkish. Also exerting downside pressure on the bloc’s currency are the political jitters in Greece and Spain, as well as the Eurozone versus Russian tension that is likely to have economic consequences for the former and renew recession calls for the bloc.
That said, on Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker, Boštjan Vasle, “More rate hikes needed to get inflation to the 2% target.” The policymaker also added that the core inflation remains high and persistent. On the same line, ECB Governing Council member, Gabriel Makhlouf, said on Friday that they are “likely to see another rate increase at the next meeting.”
On the other hand, the US jobs report for May surprised markets with a jump in the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by 339K versus 190K expected and 294K prior (revised). It’s worth noting, however, that the Unemployment Rate also rose to 3.7% from 3.4% prior, versus 3.5% market forecasts. It should be noted, that the Average Hourly Earnings eased whereas the Labor Force Participation Rate remain the same as previous.
It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s risk-on mood put a floor under the EUR/USD price as US President Joe Biden signed the debt-ceiling bill and avoided the ‘catastrophic’ default. Also positive were concerns suggesting slower rate hikes from the major central banks. Furthermore, the global rating agencies remain cautious about the US financial market credibility and prod the US Dollar despite the price-positive move on Friday. “Fitch Ratings said on Friday the United States' "AAA" credit rating would remain on negative watch, despite the agreement that will allow the government to meet its obligations,” said Reuters.
Against this backdrop, the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar marked the first weekly loss in four while Wall Street closed on the positive side.
Looking ahead, US Factory Orders for April and ISM Services PMI for May will be important to watch for the intraday directions as the latest US jobs report renew hawkish bias for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and allow the US Dollar to remain on the buyer’s radar. It should be observed that the Fed policymakers are stipulated for any public comments ahead of next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which in turn may allow the EUR/USD to pare some of the latest losses in a case where the US data flash downbeat prints.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains sidelined between the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-day EMA, currently between 1.0770 and 1.0685 in that order. That said, the below 50 levels of the RSI (14) line and an impending bull cross on the MACD keeps the pair buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0707
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0813
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0813
|Daily SMA200
|1.0502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0779
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0779
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0635
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats to 0.6600 amid renewed US-Sino woes, focus shifts to RBA
AUD/USD is seeing a negative start to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision week, as investors digest the latest concerning developments between the US and China over Taiwan and over a range of other issues, including Taiwan, semiconductor chip exports etc.
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.0700 ahead of US Factory Orders, ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD stays on the back foot around 1.0700, after a four-week downward trajectory, as markets brace for the key US data while keeping the post-NFP moves intact during early Monday in Asia. The Euro pair bears the burden of downbeat Eurozone numbers.
Gold downside appears difficult even as US NFP favors Fed hawks
Gold bears the burden of fresh hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) calls, especially after the strong United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), as it slides below $1,950 amid early Monday morning in Asia. The yellow metal holds onto the post-NFP losses despite posting the first weekly gain in four.
Terra Classic price up 35% as whales buy LUNC for v2.1.0 parity upgrade
Terra Classic (LUNC) has turned bullish, inspired by a recent announcement of the version 2.1.0 upgrade. The news has awakened the altcoin from a deep slumber, inspiring hope among token holders as the nominal increase shows signs of sustaining long-term for the token.
Week ahead – RBA and BoC to hold rates but might be tempted to hike
Policy decisions from the RBA and the Bank of Canada will be taking centre stage next week amid an otherwise light agenda. In the US, the ISM services PMI will be the only top-tier release and now that Congress has averted a default by suspending the debt ceiling.