EUR/USD stays cautious near 1.1100 ahead of Payrolls

- EUR/USD trades within a tight range around 1.1100.
- The 55-day SMA NEAR 1.1090 acts as key support.
- US Non-farm Payrolls expected to rule the sentiment later.
The solid weekly performance of the greenback keeps the downside pressure intact on the riskier assets, taking EUR/USD to the 1.1100 neighbourhood so far, or yearly lows.
EUR/USD focused on US data
The pair has resumed the downside following Thursday’s inconclusive price action, opening the door to another potential test of the key 55-day SMA. It is worth mentioning that below this level the downside pressure should be reinstalled.
The correction lower from late December’s peaks near 1.1240 was exclusively on the back of the recovery in the buck in response to easing tensions on the geopolitical front, which still continue to be dominated by the US-Iran effervescence.
In the meantime, the pair is expected to keep the current sidelined theme ahead of the release of December’s Non-farm Payrolls across the pond (166K exp.) in an otherwise empty docket in the euro area.
What to look for around EUR
The pair seems to have met some decent contention in the vicinity of the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 area. The inability of the spot to surpass the area of recent tops beyond the 1.1200 handle – ideally in the short-term horizon - carries the potential to trigger some consolidation and eventually the resumption of the downside. In the meantime, markets’ attention remains on the US-Iran conflict while some cautiousness has recently emerged regarding the imminent sign of the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ deal (on January 13th?). On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region remains far from abated and continues to justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance from the ECB and the cautious/bearish view on the European currency in spite of the ongoing (temporary?) recovery.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.08% at 1.1096 and a breakdown of 1.1092 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1066 (low Dec.20 2019) en route to 1.1063 (100-day SMA). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 1.1139 (200-day SMA) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1199 (high Dec.13 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%.
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.