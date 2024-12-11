- EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0500 as the USD gives up some gains after the US inflation data release.
- The US inflation data grew in line with estimates in November.
- The ECB is expected to cut its Deposit Facility rate by 25 bps on Thursday for the third meeting in a row.
EUR/USD recovers intraday losses and returns above the psychological support of 1.0500 in Wednesday’s North American session after the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, which showed signs of stickiness in price pressures. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, gives up intraday gains and slides below 106.50.
The US CPI report showed that price pressures rose expectedly. Annual headline inflation accelerated to 2.7%, as expected, from the October reading of 2.6%. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose in line with estimates and the prior release of 3.3%. The month-on-month headline and core CPI rose expectedly by 0.3%.
Market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) to cut interest rates by by 25 bps to 4.25%-4.50% in the policy meeting on December 18 remains firm after the US inflation data release. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to reduce interest rates by 25 bps next week remains close to 88%.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD stays broadly under pressure with ECB policy in focus
- EUR/USD remains under pressure broadly on firm expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will reduce its Deposit Facility rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3% in the policy meeting on Thursday. As for the ECB, a rate cut would be the third straight one in a row and the fourth this year.
- A 25-bps interest rate reduction by the ECB is widely anticipated as policymakers are increasingly convinced that inflation is under control and increasing signs that Eurozone business activity is struggling. Meanwhile, a handful of ECB officials see risks of inflation undershooting the central bank’s target due to potential tariff threats by US President-elect Donald Trump and weak domestic demand.
- With traders pricing in an ECB rate cut on Thursday, investors will pay close attention to President Christine Lagarde’s comments in the press conference after the policy decision for fresh interest-rate guidance. Lagarde could deliver somewhat dovish remarks due to political instability in Germany and France and the potential adverse impact of Trump’s tariffs on the export sector.
- Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to submit a request for a no-confidence vote on December 16, a necessary precursor for holding elections on February 23, 2025, Reuters report. German government collapsed after Olaf dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, dissolving the three-party coalition.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.26%
|0.47%
|0.05%
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|0.10%
|0.32%
|-0.11%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.26%
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|-0.21%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|-0.23%
|JPY
|-0.47%
|-0.32%
|-0.19%
|-0.43%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.44%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.11%
|0.21%
|0.43%
|0.29%
|0.29%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-0.34%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|0.14%
|-0.29%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.34%
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|0.15%
|-0.29%
|0.00%
|-0.30%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.44%
|0.02%
|0.31%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD skates on thin ice near 1.0500
EUR/USD struggles near the psychological figure of 1.0500. The outlook of the major currency pair remains bearish as the 20-day EMA near 1.0565 acts as key resistance for the Euro (EUR) bulls.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles near 40.00. Should the RSI fall below this level, a bearish momentum will trigger.
Looking down, the November 22 low of 1.0330 will be a key support. On the flip side, the 50-day EMA near 1.0700 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.
Economic Indicator
ECB Rate On Deposit Facility
One of the European Central Bank's three key interest rates, the rate on the deposit facility, is the rate at which banks earn interest when they deposit funds with the ECB. It is announced by the European Central Bank at each of its eight scheduled annual meetings.Read more.
Next release: Thu Dec 12, 2024 13:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3.25%
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens below 0.6400 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive near 0.6370 after bouncing off a fresh year-to-date low of 0.6336. The dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia drags the Australian Dollar lower. Traders will closely monitor the Australian November labor market data, along with the US PPI data, which are due later on Thursday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold skyrockets as US inflation suggests Fed easing ahead
Gold prices prolonged their uptrend on Wednesday following the release of inflation figures in the United States. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next week were reaffirmed as the disinflation process evolves, yet at a slower pace.
Ethereum eyes new yearly high as whale and institutional holdings increase
Ethereum is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.