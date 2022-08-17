- EUR/USD spikes to 1.0198 and quickly pulls back to 1.0160.
- US dollar and euro among top performers on Wednesday.
- Market participants await FOMC minutes.
The EUR/USD continues to move sideways on Wednesday around 1.0160/70 ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes. The pair made a run to 1.0198, hitting the highest level in two days but it quickly pulled back toward 1.0160. Economic data released in the US showed Retail Sales stagnated in July, against expectations of a 0.1% increase. The details of the report were above market consensus. Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting when it raised the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. Market participants will look for clues about the next steps of the central bank.
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman expect the minutes to come in very hawkish. “It wasn’t until Chair Powell’s post-decision press conference that markets saw what they believed was a dovish pivot, when he acknowledged the pace of future rate hikes will depend on incoming data (…) Because the Fed has embarked on a corrective communication effort since that meeting, the minutes should reveal more about the Fed’s hawkish thinking then.” Such a scenario could be bullish for the US dollar.
The DXY is up by 0.22% on Wednesday, supported by higher yields and risk aversion. The euro is also gaining ground. EUR/CHF is up sharply for the second day in a row, recovering almost a hundred pips from record lows, approaching 0.9700. EUR/GBP is at two-day highs near 0.8450 despite higher-than-expected UK inflation data.
Short-term outlook
The EUR/USD continues to move sideways under the 20-day Simple Moving Average, today at 1.0210 and also still looking at the 1.0100/10 critical support. A break under 1.0100 should clear the way to more weakness. On the flip side, above 1.0210, the euro could strengthen. Still, a consolidation above 1.0270 is needed for a test of the 55-day SMA that capped the rally last week, currently at 1.0335.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0182
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.021
|Daily SMA50
|1.0307
|Daily SMA100
|1.0507
|Daily SMA200
|1.0882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0123
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0131
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!