EUR/USD remains tepid near 1.0700 due to higher US Dollar, political uncertainties

EUR/USD remains under pressure as the US Dollar appreciates amid likelihood of Trump increasing import tariffs and reducing corporate taxes.

Trump’s fiscal policies could heighten inflation risks, potentially prompting the Fed to adopt a more restrictive monetary policy stance.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dissolved the ruling coalition, leading to new elections to restore stability amid political uncertainty.

The EUR/USD pair continues to face downward pressure for a second consecutive session, hovering around 1.0720 during Monday’s Asian trading hours. The pair is weighed down by a stronger US Dollar (USD) and political uncertainties in Germany.

Investors are anticipating a less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, as Donald Trump is likely to pursue his campaign promises to enact substantial tariffs, including a 10% increase on imports and a reduction in corporate taxes.

Analysts suggest that if Trump’s fiscal policies are implemented, they could lead to higher investment, spending, and labor demand, elevating inflation risks. This could prompt the Fed to adopt a more restrictive monetary policy, potentially strengthening the US Dollar and putting additional pressure on the EUR/USD pair.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated on Thursday that he doesn’t anticipate Trump’s potential return to the White House impacting the Fed’s near-term policy decisions. “We don’t guess, speculate, and we don’t assume what future government policy choices will be,” Powell noted after the bank decided to lower interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.50%-4.75%, as expected.

On Friday, the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 73.0 in November, up from 70.5 in October and exceeding the market’s expectation of 71.0. This upbeat data has broadly strengthened the Greenback.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz appointed a new finance minister after dismissing the previous one, effectively dissolving the ruling coalition. This move has prompted calls from opposition and business leaders for new elections to bring stability amid the political uncertainty.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank noted that higher tariffs from the US could strain the Eurozone’s export sector, potentially impacting economic growth. “Uncertainty is high on many levels, from the exact impact of US tariffs to the timing of their implementation to how and when Europe responds,” they stated.