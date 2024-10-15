EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0900, lowest since August 8 amid stronger USD

- EUR/USD attracts sellers for the second successive day amid a bullish USD.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts and geopolitical risks underpin the Greenback.
- Bears might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the ECB on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair drifts lower for the second straight day on Tuesday and drops to the 1.0890 area in the last hour, back closer to its lowest level since August 8 touched the previous day. Bearish traders, however, need to wait for a break below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets ahead of the key central bank event risk.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Thursday and is expected to cut interest rates again for the third time this easing cycle amid mounting concerns over sluggish growth. Furthermore, inflation in the Eurozone fell below the ECB's 2% target for the first time since 2021 and backs the case for further policy easing. This, in turn, undermines the shared currency, which, along with a bullish US Dollar (USD), turns out to be a key factor weighing on the EUR/USD pair.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near a two-month top amid firming expectations for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the markets have now fully priced out the possibility of another oversized Fed rate cut in November, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated. Moreover, geopolitical risks benefit the safe-haven buck and support prospects for a further depreciating move for the EUR/USD pair.
Traders now look forward to Tuesday's economic docket – featuring the release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index and Eurozone Industrial Production figures. Later during the North American session, the Empire State Manufacturing Index and speeches by influential FOMC members will drive the USD demand, which, in turn, should provide short-term impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Economic Indicator
ECB Monetary Policy Statement
At each of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) eight governing council meetings, the ECB releases a short statement explaining its monetary policy decision, in light of its goal of meeting its inflation target. The statement may influence the volatility of the Euro (EUR) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered bullish for EUR, whereas a dovish view is considered bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:15
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: European Central Bank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD churns ahead of UK wages and labor figures
GBP/USD churned chart paper just north of 1.3000 on Monday, with markets striking a laid-back tone ahead of key UK data due to release in the first half of the trading week. UK wages and jobs additions are slated for early Tuesday, with UK Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index inflation in the barrel for Wednesday.
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0900, lowest since August 8 amid stronger USD
The EUR/USD pair drifts lower for the second straight day on Tuesday and drops to the 1.0890 area in the last hour, back closer to its lowest level since August 8 touched the previous day. Bearish traders, however, need to wait for a break below the 200-day SMA before placing fresh bets ahead of the key central bank event risk.
Gold price edges lower amid stronger USD, downside potential seems limited
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Traders no longer expect another outsized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November, which had been a key factor behind the recent upswing in the US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin targets $70,000 as bullish momentum builds
Bitcoin is retesting its key resistance level, and a solid close above this threshold could fuel its ongoing rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum has successfully breached its resistance, signaling potential upward momentum, while Ripple approaches its crucial resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.