EUR/USD rebounds modestly from tow-year lows, hovers around 1.0900

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro heads for lowest close against US Dollar since May 2017. 
  • Recovery from 1.0883 capped by 1.0915 as US Dollar remains strong across the board. 

The EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0883 reaching a fresh two-year low. Then it rebounded rising toward the 1.0915 area. Now it is hovering around 1.0900, holding a bearish tone as the US Dollar strengthens. 

If the Greenback remains strong a test of daily lows seems likely. A consolidation below 1.0900 would probably add more negative pressure to the pair. The next medium-term support could be seen around the 1.0850 zone. On the flip side, a recovery on top of 1.0930 (20-hour moving average) would remove the negative tone. 

The key driver continues to be the US Dollar. US data today came in mixed and Wall Street is posting gains. US yields remain steady offering no boost to the currency. The DXY is up 0.25%, above 99.30 on it way to the highest close in two years. 

Tomorrow, Eurozone inflation data and the final PMIs are due. “Headline euro-zone inflation is set to miss expectations after country-level data disappointed while Core CPI may surprise – but not necessarily to the upside. EUR/USD may rise on a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" reaction, but any advance will likely be short-lived given the gloomy economic situation in the euro-zone”, explained Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0901
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1014
Daily SMA50 1.1083
Daily SMA100 1.1164
Daily SMA200 1.1243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0959
Previous Daily Low 1.0905
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0925
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.088
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0856
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0964
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0988
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1018

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.

USD/JPY News

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears

At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures