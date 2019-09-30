EUR/USD rebounds modestly from tow-year lows, hovers around 1.0900

- Euro heads for lowest close against US Dollar since May 2017.
- Recovery from 1.0883 capped by 1.0915 as US Dollar remains strong across the board.
The EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0883 reaching a fresh two-year low. Then it rebounded rising toward the 1.0915 area. Now it is hovering around 1.0900, holding a bearish tone as the US Dollar strengthens.
If the Greenback remains strong a test of daily lows seems likely. A consolidation below 1.0900 would probably add more negative pressure to the pair. The next medium-term support could be seen around the 1.0850 zone. On the flip side, a recovery on top of 1.0930 (20-hour moving average) would remove the negative tone.
The key driver continues to be the US Dollar. US data today came in mixed and Wall Street is posting gains. US yields remain steady offering no boost to the currency. The DXY is up 0.25%, above 99.30 on it way to the highest close in two years.
Tomorrow, Eurozone inflation data and the final PMIs are due. “Headline euro-zone inflation is set to miss expectations after country-level data disappointed while Core CPI may surprise – but not necessarily to the upside. EUR/USD may rise on a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" reaction, but any advance will likely be short-lived given the gloomy economic situation in the euro-zone”, explained Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0901
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1014
|Daily SMA50
|1.1083
|Daily SMA100
|1.1164
|Daily SMA200
|1.1243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0959
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0905
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.