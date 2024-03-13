EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stuck in a range below 100-hour SMA pivotal resistance

- EUR/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction and remains confined in a narrow band.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for some meaningful upside.
- Rising bets for a rate cut by the Fed and the ECB in June keep traders on the sidelines.
The EUR/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band below the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.0925 area, unchanged for the day as traders await more cues about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate-cut path before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
The US consumer inflation for February came in a bit warmer than expected and fuelled speculations that the Fed may delay interest rate cuts, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) officials overwhelmingly back the case for the first rate cut in June and have also floated the idea of a further move in July. This undermines the shared currency and further contributes to capping the upside for the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the markets are still pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will start cutting interest rates in June. This is reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven buck and lends some support to the EUR/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline.
From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the February-March rally and for now, seem to have stalled the recent pullback from the 1.0980 area, or a near two-month high touched last week. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone, which favours the EUR/USD bulls. The lack of any meaningful buying, however, warrants some caution.
In the meantime, the overnight swing low, around the 1.0900 round-figure mark, is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.0870 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. A convincing breakthrough might expose the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.0840-1.0835 region, below which the EUR/USD pair could turn vulnerable and accelerate the downfall further towards testing sub-1.0800 levels, or the monthly through.
On the flip side, the 1.0945-1.0950 zone could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 1.0980 region, or the monthly peak, and the 1.1000 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent goodish recovery from sub-1.0700 levels, or the YTD low touched on February 15. The EUR/USD pair might then climb to the 1.1045-1.1050 intermediate resistance en route to the 1.1100 round figure.
EUR/USD 1-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0843
|Daily SMA50
|1.0854
|Daily SMA100
|1.0848
|Daily SMA200
|1.0836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0944
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0838
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.2800 ahead of UK GDP, bulls have the upper hand
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from levels below mid-1.2700s, or the weekly low and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, bulls refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the UK monthly GDP.
EUR/USD stuck in a range below 100-hour SMA pivotal resistance
The EUR/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band below the 100-hour SMA during the Asian session. Spot prices trade around the 1.0925 area, unchanged for the day as traders await more cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path.
Gold price hangs near weekly low, downside seems cushioned amid June Fed rate cut bets
Gold price gains some positive traction on Wednesday amid a softer US Dollar. Despite the warmer US CPI report, June Fed rate cut bets undermine the buck. Geopolitical risks stemming from conflicts in the Middle East also lend support.
LidoDAO price clears key weekly resistance, but will LDO bulls rally?
LidoDAO price has been consolidating for more than two months. Slowly but surely, LDO has overcome key hurdles, signaling a bullish outlook, but a breakout rally could take time.
Price inflation is sticky and that's a problem
Price inflation is like the gum on the bottom of your shoe that you just can't scrape off. Or maybe it’s like a movie theater floor after a big premiere. It’s sticky. And that's a problem. The CPI data for February wasn’t anything to panic about. But nobody is throwing a party either.