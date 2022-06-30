- Declining 20- and 50-period EMAs add to the downside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
- EUR/USD may re-test June’s low after violating the critical support of 1.0433.
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a poor rebound after hitting a low of 1.0433 in the Asian session. The asset is attempting to sustain above 1.0450. However, the overall trend is bearish as the asset surrendered its psychological support of 1.0500 on Wednesday.
The shared currency bulls are attempting to defend the two-week-old crucial support of 1.0444, recorded on June 17. The trendline placed from Tuesday’s high at 1.0606 will act as a major resistance for the eurozone bulls.
The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0463 and 1.0494 respectively are declining, which adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside ahead. Investors should not initiate aggressive shorts now as the RSI (14) is attempting to 40.00, which may turn the asset sideways.
The greenback bulls could strengthen further if the asset drops below Thursday’s low at 1.0433. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards June 14 low at 1.0397. A slippage below June 14 low will expose the asset to more downside levels of the Jun 15 low at 1.0359.
On the flip side, a decisive move above June 22 low at 1.0469 will drive the asset towards Wednesday’s high at 1.0535, followed by Tuesday’s high at 1.0606.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0456
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0443
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0563
|Daily SMA50
|1.0586
|Daily SMA100
|1.0821
|Daily SMA200
|1.112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0536
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0435
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0606
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0407
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0507
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
With Grayscale suing the SEC, how will Dogecoin price and crypto markets react?
Dogecoin price witnessed a massive bounce last week but recently pulled back due to the market condition. Since then, DOGE is trying to find a stable footing for the next leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!