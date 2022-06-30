  • Declining 20- and 50-period EMAs add to the downside filters.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
  • EUR/USD may re-test June’s low after violating the critical support of 1.0433.

The EUR/USD pair has displayed a poor rebound after hitting a low of 1.0433 in the Asian session. The asset is attempting to sustain above 1.0450. However, the overall trend is bearish as the asset surrendered its psychological support of 1.0500 on Wednesday.

The shared currency bulls are attempting to defend the two-week-old crucial support of 1.0444, recorded on June 17. The trendline placed from Tuesday’s high at 1.0606 will act as a major resistance for the eurozone bulls.

The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0463 and 1.0494 respectively are declining, which adds to the downside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside ahead. Investors should not initiate aggressive shorts now as the RSI (14) is attempting to 40.00, which may turn the asset sideways.

The greenback bulls could strengthen further if the asset drops below Thursday’s low at 1.0433. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards June 14 low at 1.0397. A slippage below June 14 low will expose the asset to more downside levels of the Jun 15 low at 1.0359.

On the flip side, a decisive move above June 22 low at 1.0469 will drive the asset towards Wednesday’s high at 1.0535, followed by Tuesday’s high at 1.0606.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0456
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.0443
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0563
Daily SMA50 1.0586
Daily SMA100 1.0821
Daily SMA200 1.112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0536
Previous Daily Low 1.0435
Previous Weekly High 1.0606
Previous Weekly Low 1.0469
Previous Monthly High 1.0787
Previous Monthly Low 1.035
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0474
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0497
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0407
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0371
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0307
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0507
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0572
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0608

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

