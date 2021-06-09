EUR/USD Price Analysis: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI

- EUR/USD grinds lower after a pullback from the weekly top.
- Momentum indicator suggests firming of bullish bias, 1.2080 becomes the key support.
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
Given the gradual recovery of the Momentum line inside the positive territory, buyers remain hopeful.
However, February’s top near 1.2245 and previous support line from March 31 close to 1.2280 could probe EUR/USD uptrend even if the quote crosses the flag’s resistance line, close to 1.2210.
Alternatively, the pair’s further weakness will have a tough time breaking the 1.2085-80 support confluence, including 50-day SMA (DMA) and the stated flag’s lower line.
Also acting as strong downside support is the three-month-old horizontal area surrounding 1.1985-90.
Fundamentally, ECB should reiterate an upbeat economic outlook and the US CPI need not cross the forecast to back the EUR/USD buyers.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.2173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2181
|Daily SMA50
|1.2066
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.222
