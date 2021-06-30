EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges upon 1.1845 break

By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD bears take a breather after three-day fall, near four-month-old support.
  • Monthly resistance line, 10-DMA guard immediate upside amid bearish MACD.
  • Sellers may aim for yearly low on further dominance, bulls have a bumpy road to return.

EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1855-60, having dropped to the key horizontal support, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The major currency pair declined for the last three consecutive days before the recent consolidation from the two-month low.

Bearish MACD and sustained trading below 10-day SMA (DMA), as well as a descending trend line from early June, keeps EUR/USD sellers hopeful.

However, a clear break of the 1.1845 support, comprising lows marked in early March and late June, becomes necessary for them to keep the reins.

Following that, multiple stops during late March and early April, surrounding 1.1765-60, can offer an intermediate halt during the EUR/USD south-run to the yearly low of 1.1704.

Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will be initially questioned by the short-term resistance line, around 1.1890, before the 10-DMA level of 1.1905 tests the EUR/USD buyers.

Also acting as the key upside hurdle is the latest swing top near 1.1975 and 200-DMA, close to the 1.2000 psychological magnet.

Overall, EUR/USD bears seem tired but the bulls have multiple challenges before retaking controls.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1858
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.34%
Today daily open 1.1898
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2043
Daily SMA50 1.2092
Daily SMA100 1.2027
Daily SMA200 1.1999
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1931
Previous Daily Low 1.1878
Previous Weekly High 1.1975
Previous Weekly Low 1.1848
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1911
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1927
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1955
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.198

 

 

