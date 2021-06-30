EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges upon 1.1845 break

- EUR/USD bears take a breather after three-day fall, near four-month-old support.
- Monthly resistance line, 10-DMA guard immediate upside amid bearish MACD.
- Sellers may aim for yearly low on further dominance, bulls have a bumpy road to return.
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1855-60, having dropped to the key horizontal support, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The major currency pair declined for the last three consecutive days before the recent consolidation from the two-month low.
Bearish MACD and sustained trading below 10-day SMA (DMA), as well as a descending trend line from early June, keeps EUR/USD sellers hopeful.
However, a clear break of the 1.1845 support, comprising lows marked in early March and late June, becomes necessary for them to keep the reins.
Following that, multiple stops during late March and early April, surrounding 1.1765-60, can offer an intermediate halt during the EUR/USD south-run to the yearly low of 1.1704.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will be initially questioned by the short-term resistance line, around 1.1890, before the 10-DMA level of 1.1905 tests the EUR/USD buyers.
Also acting as the key upside hurdle is the latest swing top near 1.1975 and 200-DMA, close to the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
Overall, EUR/USD bears seem tired but the bulls have multiple challenges before retaking controls.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|1.1898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2043
|Daily SMA50
|1.2092
|Daily SMA100
|1.2027
|Daily SMA200
|1.1999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1931
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1878
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
