EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450

- EUR/USD fades bounce off 16-month low, struggles to justify bullish candlestick formation.
- Oversold RSI conditions, multiple supports challenge further downside.
- Previous support line from October, 10-DMA will test corrective pullback.
EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, a lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to justify the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a corrective pullback.
Even so, nearly oversold RSI conditions and multiple supports to the downside keep EUR/USD buyers hopeful to challenge the support-turned-resistance line from October, near 1.1485.
Should the quote’s anticipated rebound crosses the 1.1485 hurdle, the 10-DMA figure of 1.1517 will test the pair buyers ahead of directing them to the monthly high near 1.1620.
It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD bulls will remain doubtful until witnessing a clear break of October’s high around 1.1695.
Meanwhile, the further downside will aim for the previous day’s low of 1.1432, a break of which will direct EUR/USD towards June 2020 top, surrounding 1.1422.
In a case where the pair remains weak past 1.1422, a descending support line from June, near 1.1410 and the 1.1400 threshold will be in the spotlight.
To sum up, EUR/USD bears seem to have tired and Friday’s Doji may trigger the much-awaited rebound considering RSI conditions. However, multiple hurdles do challenge the bull’s entry.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1444
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.1446
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1584
|Daily SMA50
|1.1646
|Daily SMA100
|1.1726
|Daily SMA200
|1.1878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1462
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1433
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1609
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1491
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
